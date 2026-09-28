Photos: Memorial ceremony for Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani held at Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The memorial ceremony for Ayatollah Sayyed Mousa Shobeiri Zanjani was held on Sunday (September 27, 2026) at the Imam Khomeini (RA) courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.), organized by the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, the Management Center of Islamic Seminaries, the Secretariat of the Assembly of Experts, Al-Mustafa International University, and a group of seminary and religious institutions.