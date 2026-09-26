Bangladesh’s Shia Scholars Council mourns Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shia Scholars Council of Bangladesh has offered its condolences over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Musa Shobeiri Zanjani, describing the loss as a great void for seminaries and the religious community.

In a message, the council extended its condolences to the Imam of the Age (AJ), grand sources of emulation, seminary scholars and teachers, students and admirers of the late jurist, and all followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

The text of the message follows:

"Indeed we belong to God, and indeed to Him we return."

"When a scholar dies, a breach opens in Islam that nothing can repair."

The heavenly departure of the godly scholar, the wise jurist, and the supreme source of emulation for the Shia world, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Musa Shobeiri Zanjani, has caused deep sorrow and grief. The Shia Scholars Council of Bangladesh sincerely offers its condolences and sympathy on this great loss and irreparable void to the sacred presence of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the grand sources of emulation, the seminaries, professors and scholars, the students and admirers of that blessed departed one, and all followers of the luminous school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

That great scholar was among the prominent scholarly and spiritual figures of the seminaries, who spent his noble and blessed life in study, research, teaching, and promoting the luminous teachings of Islam and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). His deep jurisprudential knowledge, scholarly precision, piety, dignity, humility, and sincerity had established a distinguished position for him among religious scholars and intellectuals. Undoubtedly, the departure of such a scholarly and spiritual personality is a great breach in the body of the seminaries and the religious community, and his scholarly works, students, and precious intellectual and spiritual legacy will remain a valuable and lasting asset for the seminaries and future generations.

The Shia Scholars Council of Bangladesh beseeches God Almighty to accept the sincere services, scholarly struggles, and valuable efforts of that godly scholar through His endless grace and generosity, to elevate his rank in the vicinity of divine mercy and under the blessings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his pure household (AS), and to gather him with the friends of God.

It also asks the Almighty to grant beautiful patience and great reward to the honorable family, students, admirers, and all survivors of that blessed departed one. It is hoped that the scholarly and religious community can honor the memory and valuable legacy of that departed scholar by continuing the path of knowledge, piety, and service to the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Shia Scholars Council of Bangladesh

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