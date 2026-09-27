Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani's scholarly legacy will continue his path: Top cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Akhtari, offering condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, stressed that this loss is undoubtedly a heavy blow to seminaries and the community of believers, but expressed hope that his scholarly legacy and the many scholars he trained will fill the void and continue his illustrious path.

Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Head of the Supreme Council of the Ahlul Bayt World Assembly and CEO of the International Ashura Foundation, issued a message of condolence following the passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, one of the senior sources of emulation.

The full text of Hojatoleslam Akhtari's message is as follows:

The passing of the pious scholar, the great learned man, and the jurist of the Ahlul Bayt of infallibility and purity (AS), Grand Ayatollah Haj Seyed Musa Shobeiri Zanjani (may God's mercy be upon him), has caused great sorrow and grief.

This godly scholar spent nearly nine decades of his blessed life in learning and teaching the knowledge of the Quran and the Ahlul Bayt (AS), researching Islamic heritage, authoring outstanding works, guiding people, and training students of religious sciences.

His precision of thought and scholarly depth in jurisprudential, principles, and biographical matters were renowned in seminary circles and drew thousands of enthusiasts of these sciences to his lectures.

As narrated from the Noble Prophet (PBUH), who said: "The death of a tribe is easier than the death of a scholar," this loss is undoubtedly a heavy blow to seminaries and the community of believers. But we hope that his scholarly legacy and the many scholars trained by that eminent jurist will fill the void and continue his illustrious path.

I offer my condolences — on my own behalf and on behalf of the respected members of the Supreme Council of the Ahlul Bayt World Assembly — on this irreparable loss to the presence of His Holiness the Master of the Age (AS), to the esteemed Leader of the Islamic Revolution, to the grand sources of emulation, to the students and clerics of seminaries, to the heroic nation of Iran — especially the martyr-nurturing people of Qom and Zanjan — and to the students, followers, and survivors of that blessed departed one, particularly your esteemed self, the sons of that high-ranking jurist, and the noble Shobeiri Zanjani family.

I ask God Almighty for the elevation of ranks and companionship with His saints (AS) for that great teacher, and for patience and consolation for your esteemed self and all relatives.

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