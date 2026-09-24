Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani's Scholarly Works Will Continue His Illustrious Path

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, one of the grand sources of emulation and distinguished professors of the Qom Seminary, the head of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and CEO of the International Ashura Foundation issued a message of condolence.

The text of Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari's message is as follows:

His Eminence Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Haj Sayed Ja'far Shobeiri Zanjani (may his exalted shadow endure)

Peace be upon you for what you have patiently endured;

The passing of the pious scholar, the great scientist, and the jurist of the AhlulBayt of infallibility and purity (a.s.), Grand Ayatollah Haj Sayed Musa Shobeiri Zanjani (may God Almighty be pleased with him), caused great sorrow and regret.

This divine scholar spent nearly nine decades of his blessed life in learning and teaching the knowledge of the Quran and the Itrat, research in Islamic heritage, authoring outstanding works, guiding people, and training students of religious sciences.

His precision of thought and scholarly depth in jurisprudential, principled, and biographical discussions were renowned in seminary circles and gathered thousands of enthusiasts of these sciences at his teaching lectern.

As is narrated from the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) who said, "The death of a tribe is easier than the death of a scholar," undoubtedly this loss is a heavy blow for the seminaries and the community of believers; but we hope that the scholarly works and the many distinguished students that great jurist trained will fill his void and continue his illustrious path.

I, originally on my own behalf and by proxy on behalf of the honorable members of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, offer my condolences for this irreparable loss to the presence of His Eminence the Master of the Age (may our souls be sacrificed for him), as well as to the esteemed Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the grand sources of emulation, the students and clerics of the seminaries, the heroic nation of Iran—especially the martyr-nurturing people of Qom and Zanjan—and the students, followers, and survivors of that blessed deceased, particularly Your Eminence, the sons of that high-ranking jurist, and the noble house of Shobeiri Zanjani.

From the divine court, I seek elevated ranks and companionship with His saints (a.s.) for that great professor, and patience and consolation for Your Eminence and all relatives.

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