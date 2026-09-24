Suicide of Eight American Sailors of USS Abraham Lincoln During Combat Operations Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to CNN, "Hung Cao," the acting Secretary of the US Navy, announced that eight sailors of this country's navy who were serving in the combat group of the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" attempted suicide during a mission that included combat operations against Iran.

According to this American official, this statistic relates to sailors from the aircraft carrier, the air wing, escort ships, and other units present in the Abraham Lincoln strike group.

According to this report, during this mission, none of the sailors lost their lives as a result of suicide.

This report added that this mission involved about 6 to 7 thousand military personnel and kept the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln at sea for more than 6 months.

**************

End/ 345E