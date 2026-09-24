Trump's Disgraceful Defeat in Battle with Media

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A federal judge annulled the ban imposed by Donald Trump, the President of the United States, on journalists of three major media outlets, CNN, MSNBC, and Politico, from entering the White House.

A federal judge today, Thursday, ordered that access for journalists of CNN, MSNBC, and the Politico website to the White House be granted once again.

He announced that the ban imposed against these three media outlets is likely unconstitutional.

This ruling is considered a major defeat for Trump in one of his most important battles with the media.

This ruling was issued by "Tim Kelly," a judge of the United States District Court, during the hearing of a lawsuit filed by these news organizations against the ban announced by Trump on September 18.

The US President had previously claimed on social networks that these three media outlets should not be allowed to constantly write or report fabricated and false content. Lawyers from the US Department of Justice had also tried to justify this ban by citing national security considerations.

Tension between the media and Trump began last week when Trump blocked journalists from CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from entering the White House grounds. These three media outlets announced on Monday that they would file a legal complaint to regain their access rights.

One of the clashes between Trump and Zohran Mamdani two days ago at the Gracie Mansion in New York was also over the media ban, in which Trump openly repeated his position and accused them of spreading lies.

Major television networks Fox News, CBS, ABC, and NBC, after the administration banned CNN's access to the White House, agreed to stop joint coverage of events related to the US President.

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