Accusation of Surrender to Washington Against Baghdad; Iraq Halted Iranian Flights

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iraq has begun implementing new US sanctions against Iran's aviation sector since yesterday. An action that has once again placed Baghdad before a new test of balancing its relations with America and Iran. While informed Iraqi sources defend Baghdad's actions for fear of secondary US sanctions, a number of Iraqi politicians have opposed this decision and believe that this action will impose heavy political and economic costs on Iraq. Costs whose initial signs have become apparent in travel agencies and among travelers, especially on the Baghdad-Tehran route.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the US Treasury Department on September 8 of this year sanctioned 27 Iranian airlines. This action is part of Washington's campaign to isolate Iran's aviation industry from the global financial system. The US Treasury Department has also warned institutions that provide fueling, handling, ground services, or sales to these companies about the possibility of being exposed to sanctions. A warning that has caused a number of countries to reconsider accepting Iranian aircraft.

Escalation of Restrictions at Baghdad Airport

Sources who spoke with Al-Akhbar say that Iraqi officials have intensified their actions at Baghdad International Airport and prevented the acceptance of Iranian aircraft. The last Iranian aircraft had landed at this airport two days before the implementation of the restrictions.

At the same time, efforts are underway to transfer part of the flights to Najaf Airport. An airport whose name is not mentioned in the official Iraqi statement, and its status still depends on the extent of the continuation and expansion of US restrictions.

"Hussein al-Isawi," the head of the Najaf Provincial Council, told Al-Akhbar that this province has not been officially informed by the Iraqi federal government about the decision to ban Iranian flights at this airport. However, according to him, the local government of Najaf province has taken precautionary measures to deal with the possible consequences of this ban.

Al-Isawi says that the available information indicates that passengers will be transferred from Baghdad to Najaf, and Najaf province is fully prepared to accept any possible increase in the number of passengers.

Ground Service Companies Against US Sanctions

Previously, Iraqi official sources had also announced that companies providing handling and ground services, which are private companies contracted with Iranian airlines, have refrained from providing services to these companies for fear of US sanctions.

The volume of traffic between Iran and Iraq shows that Baghdad's decision can have widespread consequences. "Reza Salehi Amiri," Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, had previously announced that about 3.6 million Iraqis travel to Iran annually, and approximately the same number of Iranians travel to Iraq. Of course, this statistic does not include the traffic of Arbaeen pilgrims.

On the other hand, aviation industry data shows that the city of Najaf has been one of the most important international destinations for outgoing flights from Iran. To the extent that last August, about 11,000 flight seats per week were allocated to the Iran-Najaf route. This statistic shows the important position of the air route between the two countries.

Cancellation of Tickets and Replacement of Air Travel with Ground Travel

The direct consequences of this decision are not limited to airlines. Iraqi travel agencies, whose significant portion of activity, especially in the city of Najaf, depends on booking flights to Iranian cities, have already begun canceling some reservations or replacing air travel with ground transportation.

This is while, for example, ground travel to the city of Qom takes more than 12 hours. An issue that increases the cost and time of travel and makes the commute of Iraqi patients and the elderly more difficult.

In addition, ground transportation cannot completely replace the air transport capacity for moving the high number of passengers between the two countries.

A Chain of Economic Sectors Exposed to Loss

The possible damages of this decision will not be limited to travel service offices and airlines. Hotels, transportation companies, restaurants, the medical sector, as well as costs related to pilgrims are also among the sectors that may suffer from these restrictions.

The extensive dependence of parts of the local economy, especially in Iraqi pilgrimage cities, on the traffic of Iranian and Iraqi travelers and pilgrims has doubled the importance of this issue.

Iraqi Representative: Baghdad's Decision Is the Result of "American Pressure"

"Miqdad al-Khafaji," an Iraqi Parliament member, in an interview with Al-Akhbar, believes that this decision was the result of American pressure. According to him, agreement with this decision was made without question or negotiation with America.

Al-Khafaji warns that cutting flights will have a negative impact on the lives of Iraqi citizens, especially given the high volume of reciprocal flights, pilgrim traffic, and extensive economic interests between the two countries.

Defending Baghdad's Decision by Citing Security and Economic Considerations

In contrast, "Najm al-Qassab," a political affairs researcher, believes that Baghdad examines this file from the angle of preventing the formation of a broader crisis with Washington.

According to him, Iraq's adherence to sanctions can be evaluated within the framework of maintaining Iraq's stability, especially given the extent of Iraq's interests in interacting with America.

Al-Qassab says that the Iraqi government does not want to enter a new confrontation, and non-compliance with US sanctions could expose Baghdad to Washington's actions. Actions that Iraq's economy cannot tolerate.

Iraq Once Again Between Tehran and Washington

In any case, the ban on Iranian flights can be considered a new link in the chain of US pressures against Tehran. Pressure that Iraq is once again forced to face its consequences.

However, alongside these pressures, Baghdad must also consider the extensive network of economic, religious, and tourism interests. Relations that have been formed between Iraq and Iran over the past years and are now exposed to more pressure with Baghdad's new decision.

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