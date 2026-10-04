Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes and olive farmers in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian homes and olive farms in the West Bank as the occupying regime continues its efforts to force the Palestinians out of their ancestral land.

The settlers, who were under the protection of Israeli regime forces, attacked Palestinian homes in Al-Mughayyir village northeast of Ramallah on Saturday, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

WAFA reported that the illegal settlers also attacked olive harvesters in Beita south of Nablus.

In Beita, settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in the Jabal al-Arma area and fired live ammunition at them, according to local sources cited by WAFA.

At least one of the local Palestinian olive farmers was wounded when the Israeli forces opened fire on the harvesters.

The settlers also attacked the Palestinian homes south of the village of Al-Mughayyir. They also seized a vehicle in Al-Mughayyir, while the Israeli regime's occupation forces raided the outskirts of the village.

WAFA separately reported that three Palestinians were wounded in settler attacks on olive harvesters across the Nablus governorate on Friday.

The attacks came as Palestinians began the annual olive harvest, with Israeli forces also using stun grenades and tear gas against Palestinian farmers and foreign solidarity activists in the Nablus area.

Olive farming is one of Palestinians’ oldest agricultural activities. It has continued for millennia in the region.

The Tel Aviv regime aims to pressure local Palestinians residents and farmers to flee their lands, replacing them with Israeli settlements.

The United Nations sees the Israeli expansion as a violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions because they are built on occupied Palestinian land.

The UN Security Council has banned the Israeli regime from further development of illegal settlements across the West Bank in several resolutions.

The International Court of Justice has also declared the Israeli regime’s decades-long occupation of historical Palestine territory as illegal, ordering the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank, East al-Quds, and other occupied Muslim holy sites.

The US-backed Israeli regime remains impudent, rejecting UN resolutions while increasing hostility toward Palestinians.

As of October 2, the number of Palestinians killed by the occupation forces has reached 30 since the beginning of 2026.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the Palestinian death toll is unprecedented since 2022.

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