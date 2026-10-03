Over 200 groups to join global protests over Gaza on October 10

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 200 civil society organizations, trade unions, student federations, human rights networks and grassroots groups will stage coordinated actions on October 10, marking the anniversary of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and calling for an end to Israel’s atrocities.

Convened by the Global Alliance for Palestine (GAFP), with support from the Anti-Apartheid Movement (AAM) and the Global Coalition against Occupation of Palestine (SANED), the Global Day of Action will bring together groups in more than 60 countries.

The mobilization will include major demonstrations in London, Sydney, Cape Town, São Paulo, Rabat, Quito, Mexico City, Istanbul, Santiago, Reykjavik and Bangkok, alongside blockades and civil interventions targeting government and commercial sites.

Alongside street protests, participating organizations are preparing coordinated legislative campaigns, including constituent delegations to lawmakers, parliamentary inquiries into arms exports, emergency debates and calls for restrictions on arms, energy and trade with Israel.

Other participating groups plan interventions targeting government institutions, public spaces, companies and financial institutions that organizers link to military supply chains supporting Israeli war machine.

Organizers are also planning cultural programs, public teach-ins, film screenings, vigils and student-led educational activities, with several actions extending across multiple days in Athens, Modena and Kuala Lumpur.

A number of participating organizations include the Stop the War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in Britain, the Federation of Palestinian Entities of Latin America, the Australian Palestine Advocacy Network, Viva Palestina Malaysia, MyCare, CODEPINK, Labor for Palestine and the Palestine Solidarity Alliance in South Africa.

The campaign is built around two demands: “Defend the Land” and “End the Genocide,” addressing both Israel’s continuing onslaught in Gaza and regime-sponsored settler violence, land seizures and military raids across the occupied West Bank.

“After three years of relentless genocide and mounting regime-sponsored settler violence, the fiction of restraint and the hollow promises of international diplomacy stand completely exposed,” said Dr. Anas Altikriti, the secretary-general of GAFP.

“10 October is a decisive intervention built upon the tireless work of our global movement,” Altikriti added, declaring that activists arere mobilizing “across every continent under one clear mandate: to defend the land, end the genocide, halt military supply lines, and enforce universal international law.”

The planned mobilization comes as Israel continues to face international condemnation over its atrocities in Gaza.

According to the latest figures reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 174,000 others since the regime launched its genocidal war on the territory on October 7, 2023.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, and injured about 13,350 others in Occupied West Bank.

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