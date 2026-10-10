Malaysians rally in Kuala Lumpur to mark third anniversary of Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Representatives from various non-governmental organizations and groups of Malaysian citizens held a rally in Kuala Lumpur to mark the third anniversary of the start of the war on Gaza and condemn the Israeli genocide in the enclave.

Participants in the rally honored the memory of the approximately 75,000 martyrs of Gaza and criticized the international community—particularly Arab nations—for their silence and inaction regarding the killing of civilians by the Zionist regim, Al-Alam reported.

Chanting slogans against Israel, the protesters demanded an end to attacks on Gaza, the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries, and the restoration of normal life for the region's residents.

They also chanted slogans in support of the Axis of Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran, reaffirming their backing for the resistance against the Zionist regime.

The organizers stated that the rally aimed to condemn the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and draw public attention to the ongoing killing of civilians and the humanitarian crisis in the enclave. Participants also called for a halt to the attacks, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and accountability for the perpetrators of these crimes.

In conclusion, the demonstrators urged the international community to end its silence and indifference toward the suffering of the Palestinian people and to take practical steps to stop the killings and protect civilians in Gaza.

Malaysian Minister of Agriculture Mohamad Sabu was among those taking part in the rally.

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