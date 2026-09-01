Head of CCIO of Malaysia: Islamic unity is a strategic necessity for future of Islamic world

ABNA24 - The head of the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia, elaborating on the position of resistance and confronting domination in the thought of the martyred leader, emphasized that strengthening the Resistance Front can increase the capacity of regional societies to confront external domination and determine their own political destiny.

"Azmi Abdul Hamid," the head of the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia stated: "Islamic unity today is no longer an idealistic goal, but a strategic necessity for the survival, dignity, and future of Muslim societies"; Taghrib News reported.



He said: "The Islamic world possesses immense human, economic, geographical, and civilizational resources. However, these capacities are often dispersed due to political rivalries, sectarian suspicions, conflicting national interests, and external geopolitical pressures. When Muslim countries act separately, their collective influence is far less than their actual capacity. Unity does not mean that all Muslim countries must have the same political system, foreign policy, or interpretation of Islam. Unity means recognizing the principles that bind us together – principles such as shared faith, the sanctity of human life, justice, sovereignty, dignity, support for oppressed nations, and the rejection of domination."



He added: "Therefore, the most serious obstacle is not our differences themselves. Differences have always existed among the Islamic Ummah. The deeper problem is the inability to manage these differences, allowing them to become tools for division. Sectarianism, nationalism when it leads to exclusivism and exclusion of others, political rivalries, and dependence on foreign powers can all weaken the collective will of the Islamic world."



Azmi Abdul Hamid emphasized that we must move from issuing emotional statements about unity to practical unity – that is, economic cooperation, humanitarian coordination, educational exchanges, diplomatic solidarity, media cooperation, and adopting common positions on important issues affecting the Islamic Ummah. The future power of the Islamic world will largely depend on whether we can turn our diversity into a source of strength or allow it to become a permanent factor for fragmentation.



Confronting global arrogance and Zionism in the thought of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei



The head of the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia said: "In the thought of Ayatollah Khamenei, resistance against domination and opposition to Zionism are closely linked to the issue of Muslim unity. The fundamental principle is that no nation should accept oppression, occupation, or the denial of another nation's basic rights. Therefore, the issue of Palestine has become one of the clearest tests of the Islamic world's commitment to unity. Gaza has shown that this issue cannot be confined to one country, one ethnicity, or one political movement. It is fundamentally a matter of justice, human dignity, and international law."



He added: "I believe we must define unity in a positive way. Muslim unity should not be based solely on opposition to a common enemy. A common threat can certainly be a factor for convergence, but lasting unity must be built on deeper foundations – including justice, mutual respect, sovereignty, cooperation, and recognition of the dignity of every Muslim community. Therefore, the concept of confronting global arrogance should be understood as resistance against systems of domination and double standards, wherever they exist. This concept should not turn into hatred of nations or religions."



Abdul Hamid continued: "Zionism, as a political project associated with the dispossession of Palestinians and the occupation of Palestinian lands, must be distinguished from Judaism and Jewish communities. This distinction is necessary to keep our struggle for Palestinian rights principled, universal, and based on justice. The greatest contribution of the Palestinian issue to strengthening Muslim unity can be to remind the Islamic Ummah that, despite all our differences, there are fundamental principles on which we can stand together."



The impact of strengthening the Resistance Front on the future of regional equations from the perspective of the martyred leader



Azmi Abdul Hamid noted: "The Resistance Front has emerged as an important factor in the strategic balance of West Asia. Its supporters see it as a tool to confront occupation, defend communities, and prevent the region from being dominated by a single external power. In Gaza and Lebanon, resistance movements have played an important role in confronting Israel's military power and keeping the Palestinian issue at the center of regional and international attention."



He said: "However, when speaking of resistance, we must also consider the enormous human cost of prolonged conflicts. The ultimate goal should remain the protection of civilians, the preservation of human dignity, and the establishment of a just political order."



He continued: "From the perspective of the strategic thought of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei, strengthening resistance means strengthening the capacity of regional societies to confront external domination and determine their own political future."



The head of the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia, referring to the fact that the region's future cannot be guaranteed solely through military power, stated: "Lasting power requires political legitimacy, economic resilience, social cohesion, technological capability, humanitarian capacity, and diplomacy. Regional equations are changing. If Muslim countries can combine their political independence with economic cooperation and strategic coordination, the region can move towards a more balanced order – an order in which external powers can no longer unilaterally determine the destiny of the region's nations."



He said: "The real question is not merely how powerful the Resistance Front can become militarily. The more important question is whether resistance can help create a regional order based on sovereignty, justice, security, and dignity for all nations."



Forty sessions of the Islamic Unity Conference must lead to practical action for Muslim convergence



Azmi Abdul Hamid said: "The International Islamic Unity Conference, over more than four decades, has provided an important platform for bringing together scholars, thinkers, political figures, and representatives from various sectors of the Islamic world. Perhaps its most important achievement has been creating a continuous space for dialogue among different Islamic denominations and diverse Muslim communities. In a context where sectarian tensions can easily be exploited, maintaining a platform for dialogue is itself a significant achievement."



He added: "This conference has also helped to highlight issues such as Palestine, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Muslim solidarity, resistance against occupation, cooperation among Islamic countries, and the necessity of overcoming sectarian division. However, the next four decades require a new level of ambition. Conferences must increasingly become platforms for practical implementation, not merely venues for speeches and statements."



He proposed five effective actions for future conferences:



First, create more powerful mechanisms to transform conference resolutions into practical programs.

Second, establish permanent networks among Muslim scholars, universities, civil society organizations, humanitarian institutions, and youth movements.

Third, make Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque a long-term strategic agenda encompassing humanitarian, diplomatic, educational, economic, and legal initiatives.

Fourth, expand practical cooperation in areas such as food security, technology, education, healthcare, humanitarian response, and economic development.

Fifth, invest heavily in the younger generation. If we want Islamic unity to continue for the next century, young Muslims must experience unity through real cooperation, knowledge sharing, and joint service to humanity.



In conclusion, the head of the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia noted: "The measure of Islamic unity should not be how many gather in a conference hall. The real measure is what happens after they return to their countries. If this conference can help transform Muslim unity from a principle into an institutional practice, from a statement into cooperation, and from a sentiment into collective action, then its contribution to the future of the Islamic Ummah will truly be historic. In my view, the main message is simple: the Islamic world does not lack resources or capacity; what it needs is greater trust, strategic coordination, and the political will for joint action, while respecting the legitimate differences among us."



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