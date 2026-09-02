WHO warns of escalating health risks in Gaza as winter, rainy season approach

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday of escalating health risks in the Gaza Strip as winter and the rainy season approach, amid deteriorating living and sanitary conditions and the reliance of most residents on overcrowded camps and temporary tents.

The WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory stated that water contamination and supply shortages pose a major threat. Microbiological contamination in water samples increased nearly threefold between January and August, rising from under 6% to over 18%. Concurrently, acute diarrhea cases surged from approximately 27,000 in March to over 48,000 in August.

The organization warned that rainfall could flood displacement camps, spreading sewage, trash, and contaminated water. This heightens the risk of waterborne diseases, alongside the proliferation of mosquitoes, pests, mold, and bacteria, at a time when the healthcare system is severely overwhelmed.

The WHO called for the provision of permanent shelters, safe and sustainable water sources, improved waste management, and support for laboratories, noting that essential diagnostic supplies and reagents remain blocked from entering Gaza.

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