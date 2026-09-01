Former Israeli PM: Netanyahu Is Like a Wounded Animal Trapped, Fleeing Accountability

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, referring to the increase in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, emphasized that this violence ultimately benefits Benjamin Netanyahu, the current Prime Minister, and his political partners.

In an interview with an Israeli radio network, he warned that the extent of the consequences of this situation is not well understood by the public, but Netanyahu and his senior cabinet ministers are aware of what is happening.

Barak claimed that in Netanyahu's government, some senior ministers effectively encourage settlers, while others remain silent in the face of their actions.

According to him, indirect political pressures have also caused some executive bodies not to respond effectively to this violence, a situation that Barak says could pave the way for an escalation of the crisis in the West Bank.

The former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime also warned about the possibility of an incident that could lead to widespread chaos in the West Bank.

He said such a situation might provide the necessary pretext for canceling the general elections of the Zionist regime scheduled for October 27, elections in which, according to some polls, Netanyahu faces the risk of losing power.

In sharp remarks, Barak compared Netanyahu to a "wounded animal trapped" and said the current Prime Minister might resort to any means to prevent the elections from taking place.

He argued that Netanyahu's defeat in the elections could pave the way for the immediate formation of a commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, and this would further reveal his and his government's responsibility regarding warnings before the attack.

He added that Netanyahu is deeply afraid of the formation of an independent state commission of inquiry, because such a commission could accelerate the judicial process regarding his performance and seriously threaten his political and personal position.

According to Barak, if the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime loses power, he will no longer be a member of the government and may even face restrictions on foreign travel.

Ehud Barak's remarks come as the issue of forming a commission of inquiry into the security and military failure of the Zionist regime in the October 7 operation remains a point of intense disagreement between the government and the opposition. Netanyahu's opponents demand the formation of an independent commission whose members are appointed by the Supreme Court, but Netanyahu's government insists on forming a commission with a political structure, a commission that was approved in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation last December.

Meanwhile, the West Bank has witnessed an increase in settler attacks against Palestinians, their property, and livelihoods in recent days.

These attacks continue alongside raids and military operations by the Zionist regime's army in various parts of the West Bank, and have intensified since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

According to Palestinian statistics, approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers are residing in 141 settlements and 224 settlement outposts in the West Bank.

Barak ultimately warned that the escalation of violence could lead to a destabilizing cycle that both further threatens Palestinian security and becomes a political tool for Netanyahu.

From his perspective, any minor incident in the current circumstances could turn into a widespread crisis, a crisis whose consequences will not only affect Palestinians but also Netanyahu's political future and the fate of the upcoming elections.

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