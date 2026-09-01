Vance's Attack on Abdulrahman El-Sayed; Republicans' Attempt to Strike at Muslim Rival in Michigan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): JD Vance, at a campaign rally near Detroit, described Abdulrahman El-Sayed as a "wicked" person and claimed that instead of defending all American citizens, he supports one group against others.

Vance also attacked El-Sayed's previous remarks about his wife, Usha Vance, and demanded that he not mention his wife's name.

El-Sayed, in response, said that the policies of Vance and the Trump administration are a source of pressure on the working class and of creating divisions among people.

Alongside Vance's attacks, Republicans have also tried to turn El-Sayed's connection with Hasan Piker, a media figure of the American left, into an electoral issue.

Some Republican figures have also attempted to tarnish El-Sayed's image among voters by using his full name and making claims about his support for "terrorist groups."

This comes as El-Sayed, after winning the Democratic primary, has sought to alleviate the concerns of Michigan's Jewish community.

One of the most important issues raised against El-Sayed was his reaction to the March attack on a Jewish synagogue in Michigan.

While condemning the attack, he said the attacker had resorted to violence after members of his family were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, a statement that drew criticism.

El-Sayed recently apologized for these remarks in a meeting with Jewish Democrats, saying he had become aware of their impact on the Jewish community.

In response, Republicans' critics ask why the party's focus is on El-Sayed's connection with Hasan Piker, while Donald Trump's connection with Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and controversial figure, is not scrutinized with the same intensity.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Loomer has also made controversial and offensive remarks and has even influenced the political decisions of those around the Trump administration in some cases, which, from the critics' perspective, indicates the existence of double standards in dealing with controversial figures from America's two political currents.

The race between El-Sayed and Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate, is considered one of the important Senate elections in Michigan, and its outcome could be significant in maintaining Republican control of the Senate.

In such circumstances, Vance's and other Republicans' attacks on El-Sayed are not merely an electoral verbal conflict, but an effort to shape the candidate's image among various voter groups, particularly Michigan's Jewish community, on the eve of a sensitive election.

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