Australia Launches Its First National Islamophobia Index

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Office of the Australian Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia today announced the launch of the country's first national Islamophobia index, a significant initiative aimed at measuring and monitoring community attitudes toward Muslims and Islam across Australia.

This index, commissioned by the Office of the Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia and conducted in collaboration with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, is set to provide a national, reliable database for better understanding the factors contributing to prejudice and bias against Muslims in Australia.

Moving from Narratives to Data-Driven Solutions

The research aims to assist with policymaking, designing anti-discrimination programs, and strengthening social participation and community cohesion.

The new index will also provide continuous information about Australians' attitudes toward Muslims across various demographic groups, different regions, and diverse social contexts.

In addition to identifying factors that increase the risk of discrimination against Muslims, researchers will also examine conditions that can contribute to strengthening feelings of belonging, social acceptance, and equal participation in Australian society.

Special Envoy Emphasizes the Importance of Accurate Data

Aftab Malik, the Australian Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia, emphasizing the importance of reliable evidence for effectively addressing this phenomenon, said, "Effective action requires strong evidence. The National Islamophobia Index will, for the first time, provide Australia with a comprehensive measure of attitudes toward Muslims and Islam, and will help move the discussion on this issue beyond narratives and individual cases toward data-driven solutions."

He added that this index will help governments, institutions, and communities better understand the nature and drivers of Islamophobia, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and take practical steps to increase social inclusion and community cohesion.

Nationwide Sampling

The research will be conducted by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, and the survey sample will be selected nationally and representatively of the Australian population.

The sample will be drawn from members of a national survey panel in Australia called "Life in Australia."

This method is expected to provide a more accurate and reliable picture of Australian society's attitudes toward Muslims and Islam.

Focus on Social Cohesion and Sense of Belonging

Anthea Hancocks, CEO of the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, said that measuring attitudes within a national framework based on a representative population sample will provide important information about factors affecting social cohesion in Australia.

She added, "This research will help build a deeper understanding of community attitudes and will support efforts to build a society in which all people feel safe, respected, and that they belong."

Publication of an Annual Report

The results of this research are to be published in an annual report titled the National Islamophobia Index Report in Australia.

This report will serve as a resource for policymakers, researchers, social organizations, and the general public, providing new information about the extent and factors contributing to negative attitudes toward Muslims in Australian society.

The launch of this index comes as Australian authorities are working to use systematic and measurable data to understand and combat Islamophobia, rather than relying solely on narratives and scattered cases.

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