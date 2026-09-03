Maariv: Israel Become "Collapsing System"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a report published by Ran Edelist, a Maariv political analyst, it was stated that the conflicts arising from the far-right current and settler actions against Palestinians, under the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, are intensifying.

He emphasized that violence against Palestinians includes beatings, looting, and murder, and that in these actions "there is no talk of morality."

Edelist described the consequences of this situation as extending beyond the borders of the occupied territories and said the damage to Israel is "strategic and global."

Referring to the possibility of foreign sanctions, he expressed hope that international pressure on Netanyahu's government would increase and that this pressure, along with domestic protests, would lead to a halt in warmongering policies, particularly in the West Bank.

The Zionist analyst also, referring to corruption, violence, and internal crises, likened the current situation to a collapsing system and wrote, "Wherever you lift a stone, you find a scorpion."

He emphasized that there is a collection of crises and scandals that could serve as a basis for demanding the removal of the government.

Edelist concluded by describing Netanyahu as the "head of denial" and claimed that the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, through extensive media presence and the introduction of political and security initiatives, is attempting to keep the media atmosphere under his control and register responsibility for claimed achievements in his name, an approach that, in the author's view, is ultimately used to maintain his political position.

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