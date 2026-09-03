Lebanese Cleric: Southern Lebanon Remains Under the Shadow of Israeli Aggressions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, during meetings with Iraqi officials and political figures, while describing the critical conditions in southern Lebanon, warned about the continuation of the Zionist regime's aggressions and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, and called for increased support from Baghdad for the Lebanese people.

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, during his continued meetings in Baghdad, met and held discussions with Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Hikma Movement; Sheikh Qais al-Khazali, the head of the Sadiqun parliamentary bloc; Adel Abdul Mahdi, the former Prime Minister of Iraq; and Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization.

In these meetings, referring to the conditions in southern Lebanon, he said that the people of these areas continue to be at risk, and that the Zionist regime continues its destruction and explosions in the occupied areas.

According to al-Khatib, approximately 250,000 residents of these areas have been displaced and are living outside their cities and villages under difficult living conditions.

The Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon described Iraq as Lebanon's "Arab backing" and called for increased political, economic, and social support from Baghdad for the Lebanese people.

He also emphasized the necessity of liberating the occupied lands and providing the conditions for the dignified return of displaced persons to their homes.

In al-Khatib's meeting with Adel Abdul Mahdi, while recalling the role of Imam Musa Sadr in unity and defending the rights of the underprivileged in Lebanon, the latest political, field, and humanitarian developments in the country were also reviewed.

The two sides also emphasized the necessity of convergence of regional forces to confront divisive schemes and colonial and Zionist projects. Al-Khatib is scheduled to travel to Najaf during his continued visit and meet with a number of Iraqi religious authorities and scholars.

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