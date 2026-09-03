Widespread Attacks by Zionist Regime on Southern Lebanon; Civilians' Homes, Cemetery Targeted

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The enemy does not miss any opportunity to vent its rage and fury on the villages of southern Lebanon. Last night, simultaneously with the attacks carried out by the United States against southern Iran, the forces of the Zionist regime seized the opportunity, and their fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes against the areas of Al-Nabatiyah Al-Fawqa and Arabsalim. The regime's artillery also heavily shelled Tall al-Tahir.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, among the targets of these attacks was the home of an official from the scout group in Al-Nabatiyah Al-Fawqa. However, the President and Prime Minister of Lebanon did not deem these attacks significant enough to issue a statement or even make a mention of these aggressions.

Residents of the city of Nabatiyah and the surrounding towns and villages endured another long night under airstrikes and heavy shelling, attacks that filled the area with tension and terror.

After midnight, while attention was focused on the Persian Gulf region and the American attacks on Iran, Zionist regime fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes on the Al-Ruwais neighborhood in the town of Al-Nabatiyah Al-Fawqa, targeting and destroying a number of other civilian homes.

Also, early this morning, the town of Arabsalim was targeted in an airstrike. The strike targeted and destroyed a room belonging to the cemetery endowment of the town. This room was used to store excavation equipment and small vehicles used for digging graves.

The attack also caused extensive damage to the graves in the cemetery, smashing the headstones of many of them. Glass from dozens of homes surrounding the attack site was shattered by the explosions, and residents of the town experienced hours of tension and terror.

Meanwhile, a Zionist regime drone, early Wednesday, fired a guided missile at the home of Haidar Houmani, an official of the Al-Resalah scout group, in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood of Al-Nabatiyah Al-Fawqa, resulting in no casualties.

Artillery Shelling and Use of White Phosphorus

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime's artillery throughout the night heavily and intensively shelled the heights of Tall al-Tahir and the surroundings of Tal al-Dabshah in the northern parts of Al-Nabatiyah Al-Fawqa, as well as Dawhat Kfar Reman and the outskirts of Meifdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyyah.

According to this report, the Zionist regime's forces used phosphorus shells in these attacks, a weapon whose use against civilians and under these circumstances falls under prohibited actions under international humanitarian law.

This morning, the outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyyah were also targeted with heavy machine-gun fire.

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