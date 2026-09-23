Italy's Military Presence in Saudi Arabia Under Microscope; Rome Seeking to Reduce Tensions with Sana'a

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): After the disclosure of an Italian "Eurofighter Typhoon" (F-2000) fighter jet being hit during Yemeni attacks on "King Fahd" Air Base in Taif, the issue of Italy's military presence in Saudi Arabia has for the first time been widely brought into focus. A presence that had long remained away from media attention.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, these developments come as the Italian government is simultaneously moving on two military and diplomatic tracks to reduce the dangers that developments in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait have created for this country's interests. This issue is important because about 40 percent of Italy's trade depends on shipping lines passing through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, especially in the processing industries sector.

Relocation of Italian Aircraft from the Saudi Base

According to Italian media reports, the government of "Giorgia Meloni," following the increase in tension and alert in the Middle East, is relocating a number of Italian aircraft. Especially aircraft that are larger in size, more technologically advanced, and more costly, with each unit valued at about half a billion euros.

The purpose of this action is to reduce the risks that may threaten these aircraft.

According to published information, two four-engine transport aircraft of the "C-130J" type have been moved from this location, and the Italian government must now also protect one radar aircraft of the "Gulfstream KY" type. An aircraft designed to monitor all developments within a 500-kilometer radius.

Italian security sources have confirmed that this relocation took place over the past days, and the aircraft are no longer present at the Saudi base that was targeted in the recent attack.

However, hundreds of Italian military personnel are still stationed at this location, and the Italian government and intelligence agencies are examining whether part of these forces should also leave Saudi Arabia.

Rome's Effort to Reduce Tensions with Sana'a

Simultaneously with these precautionary measures, the government of Giorgia Meloni, according to a report by the newspaper "La Repubblica," is trying to prevent entering into an open conflict with the Yemeni government. An action carried out using tested communication channels and under the management of Italy's Foreign Intelligence and Security Agency.

According to sources cited by this newspaper, a security meeting was held with the presence of Italy's Defense Minister and Army Chief of Staff, in which ways to reduce tensions with the Yemeni government were examined.

At this meeting, the message that Yemen's Ansarullah movement had sent to Rome was also examined, and this message was assessed as an action of a de-escalatory nature.

The "ANSA" news agency also, citing "Mohammed Mansour," one of the officials of the Yemeni government's Ministry of Information, reported that this government's actions are legitimate armed resistance.

Mansour also said that Yemen's Ansarullah movement is not in a state of war with Italy and does not want to drag Italy into this conflict, but raises the question of what the reason is for the presence of Italian aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Mansour's remarks were made in response to a question that the ANSA news agency presented to him after the Italian military aircraft was hit.

Rome Seeking to Strengthen Naval Presence in the Red Sea

Meanwhile, in circumstances where some inside Italy have called for unilaterally strengthening the country's presence in the region, Rome appears to be moving toward more actions for what it calls "ensuring the security of ship traffic" in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

These actions may be carried out within the framework of the European Union's "Aspides" naval mission deployed in this region or outside it.

"Guido Crosetto," Italy's Defense Minister, had previously warned that European bureaucracy and the slow decision-making process could worsen the situation.

Crosetto, in a letter to "Kaja Kallas," the European Union's foreign policy chief, called for examining the best way to ensure the security of passage through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and announced Italy's readiness to deploy two ships in international waters.

These two ships are to be added to an Italian frigate currently operating within the framework of the Aspides mission forces.

Italy's Request for Greater Participation by European Countries

Italy hopes that other countries, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands, will also join the updated mission or that the European Commission will commit to distributing any additional costs among the 27 EU member states.

Kaja Kallas had previously disclosed the content of a letter she had sent to the Meloni government and said, "More naval and air equipment is needed, appropriately equipped to confront the increased level of threats, including strengthening capabilities to provide close protection."

She added, "With the increase in insecurity, we must significantly increase our presence to ensure that the Aspides operation can fully carry out its tasks."

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