Warning from Organization of Islamic Cooperation About Rise of Islamophobia in Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministerial Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation warned about the rise of Islamophobia in the European Union and called for support for the rights of Muslims in Europe.

The Ministerial Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Muslims in Europe convened on the sidelines of the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed," the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, warned about the escalation of hate speech and attacks against Islamic holy sites and criticized the exploitation by far-right parties of Muslims and their religious symbols in their provocative election campaigns.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation once again emphasized its commitment to dialogue and cooperation with European partners, the European Union, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the United Nations Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia and called for the protection of Muslims' rights. The organization also praised the role and participation of Muslims in the prosperity of European societies.

The members of this group also examined ways to confront the challenges facing Muslims in Europe, protect their religious and cultural identity, and strengthen the position of Muslims as active citizens in European societies.

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