Trump's Popularity Collapse; Republicans Seeking to Distance Themselves

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports indicate that some Republican Party candidates who are set to run in the upcoming elections in America are now trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump.

In the latest development, Byron Donalds, the Republican candidate for governor of Florida, manipulated his campaign website this week to hide Trump's endorsement of him. Simultaneously with the sharp decline in Donald Trump's popularity, he removed most of the sections that referred to the US President's support for him from the site.

Previously, the entire homepage of Donalds's website was filled with advertising for Trump's endorsement. At the top of the page, a donation button was visible titled "Support Trump-Endorsed Byron Donalds." The main headline introduced him as a "Conservative Fighter Endorsed by Trump," a yellow banner in the middle of the page displayed the phrase "Endorsed by President Trump!" and in another section, quoting Trump's 2025 endorsement, it was written, "Run, Byron, Run!"

Now all these phrases have been removed from the new site. They have even removed the photo of Donalds and his wife Erika alongside Trump from the site.

In addition, two other Republican candidates who are in tight Senate races have recently abandoned their previous support for Trump's war actions against Iran.

Mike Rogers and Ashley Hinson, who are competing for Senate seats in Michigan and Iowa, said today, Monday, that this war must end.

This position change was particularly notable for Hinson, who is currently a member of the US House of Representatives, because she had voted against House plans to limit Trump's authority to continue the war six times (even last week).

She wrote on social media on Monday, "The people of Iowa are under economic pressure and should not pay the price of the war in Iran at gas stations or when shopping." She called for a suspension of the gasoline tax, a halt to diesel exports, and a swift and successful end to this war.

Other Republicans have also recently begun actions to distance themselves from Trump on the war issue and other matters.

Last week, Zach Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, two Republican representatives from Iowa who are engaged in tough races to keep their Senate seats, joined Democrats to vote for limiting Trump's war powers against Iran.

On Thursday, María Elvira Salazar, a representative from Florida, also released a video and warned that Trump's suppression of immigrants has gone too far and some supporters of the US President feel they have been betrayed.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Monday, Trump's popularity has fallen to 32 percent, the lowest level during his career.

**************

End/ 345E