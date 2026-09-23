British Parliament Member: Military Support for Saudi Arabia in Bombing Yemen "Shameful"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran British Parliament member and parliamentary leader of the "Your Party," criticized the British government's decision to provide military support to Saudi Arabia.

Corbyn wrote today on his account on the X social network, "Helping America bomb Iran; now helping Saudi Arabia bomb Yemen. This is a terrible and shameful decision that draws Britain further into the conflict and deepens its complicity in Saudi Arabia's war crimes and shows that no lesson has been learned from the past."

The website "Politico" reported yesterday that the British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has ordered the country's Royal Air Force to refuel Saudi fighter jets conducting airstrikes against Yemen.

In continuation of the widespread attacks by Saudi fighter jets on Yemen, which have intensified since the liberation of the western coasts by Yemeni fighters, Saudi fighter jets bombed a house in the port of Al-Mokha in Taiz province early this morning, martyring 6 civilians, including two infants and one woman, and wounding 8 others, including a woman and a child.

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