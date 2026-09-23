Iran's Foreign Ministry: Continuation of Israel's Crimes Eroded Credibility of UN, Int’l Law

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemns the shameless insults of the Zionist regime's Prime Minister against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Western Wall.

The statement reads, "The Zionist occupying regime, which over the past 3 years, enjoying all-out military, financial, and political-propaganda support from America and some countries claiming to support human rights, has committed one of the largest genocides in world history in Gaza, has simultaneously resorted to the most heinous methods, including systematic and widespread assassination and torture of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, to advance the demonic plan of 'colonial erasure of Palestine.'"

The statement continues, "The hostage-taking of Palestinian women and children, whose number has reached more than ten thousand, and their torture in dreaded prisons, which has led to the martyrdom of dozens of them and the amputation and disability of hundreds of others, is undoubtedly an instance of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The fact that on average at least three Palestinian prisoners are martyred under torture every month is not only proof of the apartheid and colonial nature of the Zionist regime but also demonstrates the hypocrisy and moral decline of the supporters of this regime, who are indifferent to the gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law by the occupying regime."

The statement adds, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizes that the immunity granted by America to this regime, including through the intimidation and sanctioning of international court judges and human rights activists and reporters of the Palestinian people, should by no means disrupt the cause of justice-seeking and freedom for Palestine and the demand for the trial and punishment of Israeli criminals."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran continued in its statement, "The occupation, terrorism, lawlessness, and unprecedented crimes of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine, as well as its aggressions and crimes against regional countries over the past 8 decades, have undoubtedly inflicted the heaviest blows on the credibility and standing of the United Nations and international law. The fact that the Zionist regime is at the top of the violators of United Nations resolutions and that the largest number of Security Council resolutions have been vetoed with the aim of preventing confrontation with Israel's lawlessness and crimes alone demonstrates this regime's role in eroding the credibility and standing of the United Nations."

The statement emphasizes, "Now that the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly has rightly been dedicated to the issue of 'reviving' countries' trust in this organization, it is the duty of every responsible government to place support for the rights of the Palestinian nation, especially the right to self-determination, and helping them free themselves from the yoke of 80 years of occupation, apartheid, and colonialism, at the forefront of its work as an international legal obligation and a moral and humanitarian mission. Achieving this requires immediate action to stop the genocide and prevent the expansion of occupation and the seizure of Palestinian lands, send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and hold criminals accountable and punish them."

**************

End/ 345E