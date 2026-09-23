Two Republican Candidates Change Positions; Calling for Immediate End to War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Two Republican candidates, in order to win popular votes in the US Senate elections, changed their previous positions and called for an immediate end to the war with Iran.

According to Al-Mayadeen, "Mike Rogers," the Republican candidate in Michigan, and "Ashley Hinson," the Republican candidate in Iowa, changed their past positions on the Iran war and called for an immediate halt to this war. This is while they had previously supported Trump's right to carry out attacks against Tehran.

In the shadow of increasing American public opposition to the continuation of the war and its negative effects and consequences on the economy and livelihood of American citizens, it seems that Republican candidates in the US elections are also trying to win public support by changing their positions, and for this reason, they are distancing themselves from Donald Trump's decisions regarding a war that has led to an unprecedented increase in fuel prices.

Hinson, who had previously voted against plans to limit Trump's authority to continue the war 6 times in the Senate, wrote on social media, "Iowans are under pressure and should not pay the cost of the war with Iran at gas stations or grocery stores." She called for a suspension of the gasoline tax, a temporary halt to diesel exports, and other measures to bring a "successful and immediate" end to the war.

These remarks indicate the growing concern of some Republican candidates who are at risk of losing their seats. They are worried that the continuation of the war will become a heavy political burden before the November midterm elections.

This comes as Americans' dissatisfaction with Trump's management of the economy and the war with Iran has increased in the shadow of continued inflation. According to the latest Reuters poll, Trump's approval rating has fallen to 32 percent, the lowest in his political career.

Mike Rogers, who had previously, in late July in an interview with "CBS Detroit," supported Trump's attacks on Iran and defended not limiting the president's authority to continue the war, had a different tone in a new campaign statement published on Monday on the X platform. Speaking from inside a grocery store, he said, "The war with Iran must end quickly. When that happens, energy costs will drop sharply."

Rogers also called for a suspension of the gasoline tax at the state and federal levels and the imposition of a temporary halt on US diesel exports. Nevertheless, Democrats believe that Hinson and Rogers's calls for a swift end to the war are merely an electoral position change, since they had previously supported the Trump administration's war policies.

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