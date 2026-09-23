Mamdani Called for Netanyahu's Arrest in New York/ Netanyahu War Criminal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, known for his anti-Israel positions, in his latest stance against Benjamin Netanyahu, called him "the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian nation."

Mamdani emphasized that when the International Criminal Court has deemed an individual deserving of arrest for violating international law, this ruling must be enforced. Mamdani added, "I believe everyone must be held accountable." He also stated that the city of New York does not have the legal authority to enforce Netanyahu's arrest warrant.

The International Criminal Court had previously issued two arrest warrants in November 2024 against Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the former Minister of War of Israel, on charges of committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity in Gaza."

Israel and its permanent ally, the United States, are not members of the International Criminal Court. After the issuance of these two arrest warrants, Washington imposed sanctions on officials of the court to show its opposition to these rulings.

Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported yesterday, Monday, that Netanyahu's plane will not land at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York for fear of Mamdani's countermeasures. The plane is expected to land at a military base in New Jersey or at Newark Airport.

This newspaper, citing knowledgeable sources, said that Netanyahu, for fear of popular protests, has decided to shorten his trip to New York and not stay there overnight.

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