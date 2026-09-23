Ambiguity Surrounding Withdrawal of American Forces from Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the approach of the September 30 deadline, questions in Iraq about the truth of the American withdrawal have intensified, and the question is being raised whether this deadline is the actual end of America's military presence in this country or whether Washington will transition to a presence inside Iraq in another form.

According to the announced agreement between Baghdad and Washington, the mission of the international coalition in Iraq is to end and the withdrawal of its forces is to be completed by September 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, American forces have practically begun withdrawing their forces and equipment from the Kurdistan Region.

In this context, Dhuha al-Bahadli, an Iraqi Parliament member, told Al-Maalomah News Agency, "Iraq's military and security institution, with all its types and formations, has reached an advanced stage of readiness and capability and is now fully able to take over the security file, secure the borders, and repel any external or internal threat without the need for any foreign umbrella or guardianship."

She added, "Efforts to suggest the existence of a security vacuum after the withdrawal are baseless pretexts for circumventing the national decision. Ending the foreign military presence is a fundamental step in consolidating full sovereignty, and Iraqi forces are the real shield of security and are ready to maintain the country's security and stability away from any foreign dictation."

Mokhtar al-Mousawi, an Iraqi Parliament member, said, "Iraq's emptying of any foreign presence will have a positive reflection on the security situation; because all experiences have proven that this presence has negative effects and interventions that are not in the interest of security and stability."

He added, "The withdrawal of American forces at the end of this September is an important step that was achieved as a result of the decisions of the House of Representatives and with popular support."

He noted, "The withdrawal of these forces will not have a negative reflection on the security situation and will not have any adverse consequences."

Al-Mousawi explained, "Iraq's security forces have been leading the battle against terrorism for years through intelligence efforts and field operations; therefore, attempts by some to cast doubt on their capabilities and disrupt the situation are baseless talk."

He noted, "Iraq's security forces are capable of taking over the security path and fighting terrorism, and Iraq has reached an important security stage by relying on its own capabilities in confronting the remnants of terrorist groups and organized crime."

On this basis, Iraq has entered a new phase, and in this phase, security responsibility is increasingly entrusted to Iraq's own national institutions.

However, this phase is accompanied by challenges in the areas of air defense, intelligence, and counterterrorism. Coordination between Baghdad and Erbil is also essential.

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