The Liberation of 5,400 Square Kilometers in Less Than 72 Hours by Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemeni and Arab military experts and analysts assessed the recent operation by Yemen's armed forces, which achieved results in less than 72 hours, as a strategic and highly significant development. According to them, this rapid victory was the result of advanced and integrated tactical use of military capability with management based on strategic reason.

Brigadier Mujib Shamsan, a military expert, said, "The recent observations of the war media are 'a drop in the ocean.' This operation expanded over an area exceeding 5,400 square kilometers and began with precise monitoring of enemy gatherings that included 38 brigades and about seven divisions in more than 13 camps and bases."

He added, "The tactic of Yemen's armed forces was to wait for these gatherings to turn into offensive action and then carry out precise preemptive strikes with missile and drone forces that targeted the enemy's command and control centers and caused complete operational paralysis in their ranks."

Shamsan stated, "This operation thwarted the Saudi-British plan, which was designed with the support of the Zionist regime and aimed to advance toward the coasts of Al-Hudaydah."

The military command, with a precise reading of this scenario, allowed the enemy to advance in open areas, while army forces took control of the heights and cut off the enemy's supply lines.

Brigadier General Khaled Ghurab, a military expert, said, "The speed of the collapse of the enemy's fortified positions was the result of the advanced tactical use of drones, artillery, and sniper weapons that destroyed the enemy's defensive superiority before the infantry advance."

He emphasized, "This victory was fundamentally based on the superiority of the fighters' faith-based combat doctrine."

Brigadier Omar Ma'arabouni, a strategic military expert, considered the main feature of this operation to be the element of surprise that led to "cognitive collapse" in the enemy's command system.

He added, "The liberation of 5,400 square kilometers in a few days is a rare precedent that has not occurred even in world wars."

Ma'arabouni emphasized, "This operation, with management based on strategic reason, linked control of the western coast hills to the vital position of Bab al-Mandab and its impact on international shipping, which is a geopolitical development that consolidates Yemen's central role."

Brigadier Ali Abi Ra'd also said, "These observations show that the Saudi regime today finds itself in a great political and military predicament, because Yemen has become a main actor in the regional balance of power."

He added, "The enemy's resort to intensifying airstrikes was merely a desperate attempt to support affiliated forces."

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