Iran denounces deadly airstrikes on Taiz market killing dozens of civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the escalating Saudi military attacks on Yemen, specifically denouncing the deadly airstrikes on a crowded market in Taiz that left dozens of civilians killed and injured.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the military strikes on various parts of Yemen that have martyred and wounded numerous defenseless Yemenis and caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure.

"The continuation of violations against Yemen's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, along with aggressive operations against cities and villages—which previously also witnessed attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States—and the ongoing economic blockade, are contrary to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, and contradict Islamic foundations and teachings," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry concluded by emphasizing Tehran's readiness to provide good offices to resolve the crisis based on the agreed roadmap, urging an immediate end to the illegal blockade and foreign aggression, and reaffirming that the future of Yemen must be determined solely by its people, free from external interference.

The Iranian condemnation follows a brutal Saudi airstrike targeting the Mawiya marketplace in Taiz province.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Saudi fighter jets carried out two attacks on the main market around noon local time, killing and injuring approximately 50 civilians.

Saree also noted that the same jets carried out four additional attacks on the province of Jawf, as well as strikes on the Khabb and Al-Shaaf districts.

Saree warned that the unjust shedding of civilian blood would carry "huge costs" for the Saudi regime.

The Taiz massacre is part of a broader, desperate Saudi escalation. According to Yemeni military sources, the Saudi regime has carried out over 1,059 attacks on Yemen since July, following a Saudi strike on the main airport in the capital, Sanaa, which triggered a new round of intense conflict.

In response to the relentless Saudi aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a lightning offensive, seizing control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Yemeni military has also imposed a blockade on Saudi energy exports, severely compounding the economic pressure already exerted by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to US-linked shipping.

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