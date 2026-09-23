OIC Emphasized Right to Self-Determination of People of Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened a meeting on the sidelines of the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York regarding Kashmir and once again emphasized its support for the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own destiny.

Representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Niger were present at this meeting. The members of the Contact Group, in a joint statement, expressed concern about the continued detention of a number of prominent Kashmiri leaders and emphasized their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.

This group also, referring to the escalation of military tensions between India and Pakistan in May 2025, welcomed the establishment of a ceasefire after these clashes and called for restraint by both sides to prevent the increase of instability in the region.

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, also at this meeting expressed concern about what he called continuous restrictions against political and civil freedoms in Kashmir. He also emphasized that efforts are underway to change the demographic, political, and cultural characteristics of this region.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, emphasizing that the Kashmir issue remains an international dispute, said the right of the people of this region to self-determination cannot be replaced by domestic legal or political actions.

At the time of this report's publication, India had not shown an official and public reaction to the statement of the OIC Contact Group. The Kashmir issue has been one of the main axes of dispute between the two countries since the independence of India and Pakistan in 1947, and several wars and conflicts have occurred between them over this region so far.

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