Quran Recitations Held Across Kashmir to Mark 12th Death Anniversary of Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by Hawza News Agency, scholars, Zakirs, religious and social figures, and people from various sections of society attended the commemorative programmes held in different parts of the region.

Special Quran recitation sessions were organised at 97 religious schools affiliated with the All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association, with prayers offered for the spiritual reward of the late scholar. Similar Quran recitations and prayer gatherings were also held in Najaf Ashraf and Qom in his memory.

At Baba Mazar in the Zadibal area of Srinagar, Quran recitation, Fateha and marsiya recitations were held at the grave of Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari. Religious scholars and Zakirs prayed for the elevation of his spiritual status.

Several Majalis were later held at the Imambara in Shadipora, Sumbal. The first Majlis was addressed by Maulana Mirza Yasub Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board. Recalling his long association with Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari, he said that his late father, Maulana Mirza Muhammad Athar, and Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari had studied together in Lucknow.

Speaking about the life, teachings and character of Imam Ali (peace be upon him), Maulana Yasub Abbas highlighted the importance of justice, knowledge, courage and service to humanity.

Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Syed Ahmed Ali Abedi, representative of Ayatollah al-Uzma Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani in India and Friday prayer leader of the Central Khoja Mosque in Mumbai, also addressed the gathering. Conveying a message from Ayatollah Sistani, he stressed the importance of education in the Shia community and called for children and young people to receive a high standard of education so that Shia Muslims in India could become one of the most educated sections of society.

On the occasion, the All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also announced a mass wedding programme for 25 economically disadvantaged couples. The collective wedding ceremony will be held by the end of November in memory of Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.