Iran's Nation, Not Democrats, Won US Election: Qom Friday Prayer Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qom Friday Prayer leader Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri said a great victory has now been granted to the Iranian people, adding that the Democrats should not imagine they have won — rather, the Iranian nation has prevailed against the US government and Trump.

Speaking at the Friday Prayers in Qom, held at the Quds Grand Mosque on November 6, Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri said: "Bravo to you, the people, who stand with the Revolution. Friends and enemies are watching you in every arena."

Referring to the occasions of 13 Aban, the Friday Prayer leader said: "You appeared beautifully in the 13 Aban march, you resisted for eight months, and you stood by the Revolution, the martyred leader, and the Supreme Leader."

He continued: "On 13 Aban, the signs of the enemy's defeat became evident through your resistance, to the point that they themselves admitted that if there had been no war with Iran, Trump would not have suffered these tsunami-like defeats. Today they are seeking to sacrifice one another over who caused their defeat."

The Qom Friday Prayer leader stated: "After the events of Ashura, when the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) were taken as captives to Sham, Imam Sajjad (AS) said: 'Introduce to me the killer of my father.' Shimr, Khowli, and Sinan said, 'It was not us,' and Shimr addressed Yazid, saying: 'The main culprit was you yourself. If you had not used the public treasury to encourage people to fight, this would not have happened.'"

Addressing Trump, he said: "The one to blame for today's defeat is also you yourself. Your war minister is obedient to your orders and cannot act other than by your command."

The Friday Imam of Qom, stating that a great victory has now been granted to the Iranian people, said: "As the martyred leader of the Revolution said, changes of government in America have no effect on us, because they are all the same, and we have been struck by both. The Democrats should not imagine they have won — rather, the Iranian nation has achieved victory against the US government and Trump."

The head of the Qom Seminary Teachers' Society added: "The enemy of the Shia, of Islamic Iran, and of our fighters did not know us and wanted to test [us], and today they tested [us] and saw the result."

He said: "The Supreme Leader stated that we do not recognize geographical boundaries. This statement was a step beyond the regional war that the martyred leader raised. The regional war that the martyred leader of the Revolution raised was the foundation for us to say today that geographical boundaries no longer apply, and we will respond from any origin from which action is taken against Iran."

Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri noted: "I recommend that you read the Supreme Leader's message repeatedly. He showed sensitivity regarding internal cohesion, gave reminders about the officials' duty to serve the people's livelihoods, and recalled the people's cooperation with the officials."

He stated: "Based on the seven conditions presented by the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in his meeting with the Russian president, we are prepared to take steps. These seven conditions are:

Cessation of war and military aggression

Lifting of sanctions

Release of Iran's assets

Compensation for damages incurred

Cessation of threats

Withdrawal of American military forces from the region

Removal of maritime restrictions"

The head of the Qom Seminary Teachers' Society noted: "By the grace of God, the enemy will be forced to submit to Iran."

Condoling on the occasion of Fatimiyya, he said: "Eulogists, speakers, and others — know that whatever we have, we have from the Ahl al-Bayt and the resistance of Hazrat Zahra (SA). We take inspiration from them and endure hardships. Keep these ceremonies warm and vibrant, along with presence in the streets."

Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri said in the first sermon: "God says in verse 201 of Surah Al-A'raf: 'Indeed, those who fear Allah — when an impulse touches them from Satan, they remember [Him] and at once they have insight.'"

He continued: "Today we face numerous assaults from the enemies, and to confront them we must draw on the conduct of the Prophet (PBUH) and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in dealing with enemies."

The Qom Friday Prayer leader, regarding the Prophet's (PBUH) conduct in confronting enemies, stated: "Eliminating polytheism, establishing justice, warning, breaking the enemy's authority, and creating dignity were among the principles the Prophet (PBUH) upheld."

Regarding the principle of eliminating polytheism, he said: "The Prophet (PBUH), in the first step, sought to eliminate polytheism from society and promote monotheism, because if a society is monotheistic, it will not confront the Prophet (PBUH) and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), since only polytheists stand against the Prophet (PBUH) and monotheism."

The Friday Imam of Qom, citing verse 25 of Surah Al-Anbiya — "And We did not send before you any messenger except that We revealed to him that there is no deity except Me, so worship Me" — added: "The primary mission of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and other prophets was also to confront polytheism, in order to transform a non-monotheistic and polluted atmosphere into a pure one."

He stated: "According to the verses of the Quran, the Prophet (PBUH) strove to spread monotheism in worship in society and to nurture people as monotheists, because a monotheistic person does not betray and is virtuous."

The Friday Imam of Qom, noting that God emphasized worship and monotheism in numerous verses, added: "The environment must be purified so that a monotheistic society can breathe and buildings and others are not harmed. First, society must be cleansed of evils and prohibitions, then good and what ought to be must replace them."

The Friday Prayer leader of Qom said: "Imam Ali (AS) states: 'God sent Muhammad (PBUH) with the truth to bring His servants out of the worship of idols to His worship, and from obedience to Satan to obedience to Him, with a Quran whose meanings He made clear and whose foundations He established.'"

He stated: "The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not seek the enemy's defeat so that one day the enemy might rise again to confront him; rather, the Prophet (PBUH) sought to fundamentally resolve the intellectual and doctrinal foundations of society."

The head of the Qom Seminary Teachers' Society emphasized: "If a person is rightly guided, he will no longer confront [the truth], but if an individual or a society's belief is not corrected at its root, it will confront [the truth] again one day."

.....................

End/ 257