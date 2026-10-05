United Shia Council Condemns Alleged Attempt to Prevent Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi’s Visit to Haigam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, the council alleged that certain elements attempted to stop the senior religious scholar from visiting Haigam through what it termed “deceptive tactics.”

The council said that such alleged attempts against Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Safavi have hurt the religious sentiments of believers and caused concern among members of the community. It reiterated its commitment to the principles of unity, peace, brotherhood and mutual respect.

Describing Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Safavi as a highly respected religious leader, the council said that he has the right to visit Haigam whenever he wishes and that his religious and preaching activities are needed in the area.

The statement further said that the villages, Imam Barghas and households of Haigam would continue to remain open to Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Safavi, assuring him of a warm welcome and respect.

The United Shia Council also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, religious harmony and mutual respect in the region.

— Jammu and Kashmir United Shia Council, Zone Sopore