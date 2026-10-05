Mirwaiz Calls for Self-Reflection, Human Rights and Social Responsibility in Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing worshippers, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir emphasised the reality of death and the need for people to regularly evaluate their lives, character and responsibilities toward others.

He said that remembering death should not lead people to fear or despair. Instead, it should encourage humility, self-improvement and a greater sense of responsibility.

Calling on people to reflect on their actions and conduct, Mirwaiz said that any injustice or wrongdoing committed against another person should be addressed and, where possible, rectified. He stressed that fulfilling the rights of family members and others, keeping the heart free from hatred, jealousy and bitterness, and avoiding unnecessary disputes are among the basic responsibilities of a responsible individual.

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir also expressed concern over the growing materialistic outlook in society and the weakening of social relationships. He observed that people have become increasingly absorbed in worldly pursuits and personal interests, leaving less room for relationships, empathy and concern for others.

He said that wealth, status and social prestige are temporary, whereas a person's character, conduct and treatment of others carry lasting importance.

Mirwaiz called on people to resolve family disputes, strengthen their relationships with parents and relatives, and extend support to the poor and those in need.

He further urged people to take the initiative to apologise to those whose rights may have been violated and to make amends where necessary.

He said that when individuals make self-reflection a regular part of their lives and remain conscious of their responsibilities and accountability in the Hereafter, society can become more peaceful, healthier and grounded in mutual compassion.