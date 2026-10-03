Fulfilling Spousal Rights, Observing Prayer and Remaining Vigilant Are Religious Responsibilities: Indian Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the Friday prayer gathering at the historic Hassanabad Imambara in Srinagar, organized under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Darul Mustafa, Maulana Safavi discussed Islamic teachings concerning the rights and responsibilities of spouses, the significance of prayer, family obligations, and the need for collective awareness and steadfastness in confronting challenges.

Speaking about marital life, Maulana Safavi said Islam regards marriage not merely as a social relationship but as a responsible institution based on mutual rights and duties.

He outlined a number of responsibilities within marriage, including observing the obligatory religious rights of the husband, fulfilling marital rights within the limits prescribed by Islamic law, maintaining loyalty and chastity, protecting the spouse’s privacy, dignity and reputation, treating each other with respect and kindness, handling financial matters responsibly, and cooperating in family affairs.

He added that mutual cooperation in raising children, maintaining peace and tranquillity at home, and dealing with one another with patience, forgiveness, forbearance and kindness are essential to building a stable and peaceful family.

In the second part of his Friday sermon, Maulana Safavi highlighted the importance of prayer, describing it as more than a series of physical movements and recitations. He said prayer represents a practical expression of a person’s devotion to God and spiritual connection with Him.

Referring to Quranic warnings concerning the abandonment of prayer and teachings attributed to the Ahl al-Bayt, he said treating prayer as a secondary matter in life can weaken a person’s religious awareness.

He stressed that prayer should not be performed merely as a formal obligation or out of compulsion, but as an expression of a heartfelt relationship with God and a spiritual encounter with Him.

He urged believers to perform their prayers on time, with tranquillity, humility and awareness, saying regular observance of prayer strengthens the foundations of piety and practical self-improvement.

Maulana Safavi also described collective awareness, vigilance and steadfastness in the face of perceived enemy plots and challenges as religious and social responsibilities.

He said people should maintain unity and solidarity, remain alert to what he described as conspiracies and negative propaganda, and work to strengthen knowledge, confidence, discipline, mutual cooperation and the community’s internal capacities.

According to Maulana Safavi, religious awareness, moral steadfastness and a sense of collective responsibility are among the factors that enable a society to withstand external pressure and respond to various challenges.