Imamiyya Tanzeem-ul-Makatib Delegation Visits Jamia Bab-ul-Ilm in Budgam, Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation comprising students and staff members of Jamia Imamiyya Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, Lucknow, visited Jamia Bab-ul-Ilm in Mirgund, Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, to strengthen academic and institutional ties between religious educational centres.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi, general secretary of the Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, along with students and staff members of Jamia Bab-ul-Ilm.

The visit aimed to promote cooperation among religious and academic institutions, familiarise the visiting delegation with educational activities, and create opportunities for intellectual and academic exchange between students.

Students and staff at Jamia Bab-ul-Ilm extended a warm welcome to the guests. The visit was described as a positive step towards promoting religious education, strengthening academic engagement, and building closer relationships among educational institutions.

Jamia Bab-ul-Ilm, located in Mirgund, Budgam, is an important centre for religious education and the intellectual and moral development of the younger generation. Such exchanges provide students with opportunities to learn about different educational environments, share experiences, and gain insight into one another’s academic activities.

The visit highlighted the importance of cooperation and continued engagement among religious educational institutions in advancing learning and strengthening connections between students and educators.