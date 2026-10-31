Government Must Ensure Safety of Women and Children in Jammu and Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas Musavi Safavi, general secretary of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed serious concern over the reported increase in cases of missing women and children, urging the government to take immediate and effective measures to ensure public safety.

Addressing Friday prayers at Imambara Yagipora Magam, the Shia religious leader said protecting the lives, dignity and security of citizens is a fundamental responsibility of the government and cannot be neglected.

He called for the establishment of a dedicated task force, an effective emergency helpline system and the use of modern technology to trace missing persons and prevent further incidents.

Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas also spoke about the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the status of the Ahlul Bayt, the significance of Wilayat and the importance of piety and moral responsibility in individual and social life.

Missing Women and Children: A Serious Social Concern

In the concluding part of his sermon, the cleric highlighted the growing public concern over reports of missing women and children.

He described the issue as a deeply sensitive humanitarian and social challenge that cannot be addressed merely through statistics or routine administrative measures.

He stressed the need for coordinated, effective and result-oriented action to locate missing persons, particularly women and children, and ensure their safety.

Calling on the government and relevant administrative institutions to develop a comprehensive strategy, he proposed establishing a special task force involving police officials, civil administration, cyber experts and relevant national and state-level agencies.

The proposed task force, he said, should coordinate investigations into missing-person cases, assist affected families and strengthen efforts to recover those who have disappeared.

He also recommended introducing an effective helpline for women and children, expanding CCTV surveillance in sensitive areas, markets and public places, and utilizing modern technology and cyber expertise to improve search operations and prevent crimes.

Protection of Citizens Is the Government's Primary Responsibility

Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas emphasized that the responsibilities of the government extend far beyond revenue collection and routine administrative functions.

Protecting the lives, dignity, security and fundamental rights of citizens must remain its foremost responsibility, he said.

He added that providing a safe environment for the public should be a priority for every responsible government, stressing that delays or negligence in addressing such concerns are unacceptable.

The cleric urged government officials and relevant authorities to recognize the seriousness of the situation and take immediate, practical measures to provide relief to affected families and restore public confidence.

Fatima Zahra's Life as a Model of Faith and Moral Responsibility

Earlier in his Friday sermon, Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas discussed the spiritual status and significance of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), highlighting her position in Islamic teachings and her relevance as a model for humanity.

Referring to the verses of Surah Al-Kawthar, he spoke about her spiritual greatness and described her life as an example of divine devotion, patience, perseverance and moral excellence.

Drawing on narrations from the Ahlul Bayt, he highlighted her purity, steadfastness and elevated spiritual position, saying her life offers guidance and inspiration for humanity.

He also emphasized the significance of Wilayat, or divinely guided leadership, of Prophet Muhammad and his family, describing it as a fundamental means of attaining divine guidance and following the right path.

Referring to narrations concerning Prophet Adam (AS) and other prophets, he said the recognition and Wilayat of the Ahlul Bayt hold a significant place in Islamic teachings.

He added that understanding the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra is closely connected with understanding the essence of religion.

The cleric also referred to her position of intercession and her elevated status on the Day of Judgment, noting that Prophet Muhammad repeatedly highlighted the significance of his beloved daughter.

He described her life as a comprehensive example of modesty, chastity, patience, sacrifice, truthfulness and steadfastness for women and humanity as a whole.

Taqwa as a Foundation for Social Reform

Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas said taqwa, or God-consciousness, is not merely a religious term but a comprehensive moral and practical principle that shapes human character, conduct and social behavior.

He stressed that genuine religious commitment requires individuals to uphold honesty, ethical values and accountability before God, not only in their personal lives but also while fulfilling their collective social responsibilities.

Concluding his address, he prayed for the progress of the Muslim community, social reform, peace and security, and the guidance and well-being of all humanity.