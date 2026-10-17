All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association Visits Tengan, Forms Local Committee

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation included Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Agha Syed Tayyab Muhammad Rizvi, principal of Jamia Imam Jafar Sadiq; Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Hasan Zakiri, supervisor of the association's office and the Maktab-e-Maarif-e-Uloom-e-Islami; Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Agha Syed Muzaffar Hussain Rizvi, office in-charge; Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Agha Syed Muhammad Hussain, association spokesperson; and Zakir Majid Abbas Khawaja, president of the Zakireen.

The visit aimed to assess local needs, review issues facing residents, strengthen public outreach and improve the association's organisational activities in the area.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed local conditions and organisational matters. Following consultations and discussions about the community's needs, a local committee of the All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association was formed in Tengan.

The committee is expected to serve as a link between local residents and the association, helping bring community concerns to the organisation's attention and coordinate efforts to address them.

Residents of Tengan participated in large numbers, expressing their support for and commitment to the association. Participants also pledged to cooperate with its objectives, organisational initiatives and welfare and social activities.

The association reiterated its commitment to public service, community welfare, unity and organisational development. The formation of the local committee, along with the strong participation of residents, was described as an important step towards strengthening community relations and making the organisation's activities more effective at the local level.