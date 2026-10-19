President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir Calls for Unity in Muslim World

AhlulBayt News Agency: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in the Arab world and West Asia, Agha Syed Hassan al-Moosavi al-Safavi warned that growing tensions and confrontations among Muslim countries and groups were weakening the collective strength of the Muslim Ummah and benefiting powers seeking to advance their strategic interests in the region, including the United States and Israel.

In his statement, he stressed that differences within the Muslim world should not be allowed to escalate into hostility that undermines common interests and regional stability.

He noted that the holy cities of Mecca and Medina hold a deeply revered place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide. He urged all concerned to exercise caution regarding sensitive issues involving Islam's sacred sites and to avoid unverified reports and provocative statements that could hurt religious sentiments or deepen divisions among Muslims.

The president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian also called on Muslim leaders, religious scholars and media organizations to discourage sectarian tensions and play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability across the region.

He emphasized that war and confrontation cannot provide lasting solutions to complex disputes. Instead, dialogue, diplomatic engagement and mutual respect remain essential to achieving sustainable peace.

Concluding his appeal, Agha Syed Hassan al-Moosavi al-Safavi urged the Muslim world to rise above its differences, strengthen unity and solidarity, and make sincere, coordinated efforts to safeguard shared interests and address common challenges.