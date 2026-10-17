Cultural Competitions at MANUU Lucknow Campus Promote Students’ Creativity Engagement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the closing ceremony, Professor Huma Yaqoob, in-charge of the Lucknow campus, said cultural and literary competitions were an integral part of educational institutions, helping students develop their literary, intellectual, public-speaking and creative abilities.

She noted that the campus organizes such competitions every year, inviting students from different educational institutions in Lucknow. She expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of students and their efforts to showcase their talents.

Teams from Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, Era University, Mumtaz PG College, Shia PG College and National PG College participated in this year’s events.

Poster-Making Competition on Natural Calamities

The competitions began on October 13 with a poster-making contest on the theme of “Natural Calamities.” Students from MANUU’s Lucknow campus and other educational institutions took part.

Dr. Nikhat Fatima, Dr. Mujahidul Islam and Mrs. Aziz Fatima served as judges.

Haram Fatima of the MANUU Lucknow campus secured first place, while Ilma Siddiqui of Mumtaz PG College won second place. Sannawar Parveen of the MANUU campus received third place.Baitbazi Competition Attracts Nine Teams

A baitbazi competition, a literary contest in which participants recite poetic couplets in a linked sequence, saw the participation of nine teams from universities and colleges across Lucknow.

Dr. Umair Manzar and Dr. Noor Fatima judged the competition.

Khushnaveed Ahmad and Saqib Anwar of Mumtaz PG College won first place. Abdur Rahman and Mohammad Noman Farid of Shia PG College secured second place, while Arsh Ahmad and Mohammad Talha of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama finished third.

Sadia Khatoon, a research scholar in the university’s Urdu Department, conducted the programme, and Dr. Akbar Ali delivered the vote of thanks.

Skill Exhibition Highlights Students’ Artistic Talents

On October 14, the campus organized a skill exhibition featuring paintings, drawings and embroidery created by its students. The works highlighted their creativity, artistic skills and craftsmanship.

The exhibition was organized by Mrs. Aziz Fatima, with Dr. Shah Mohammad Faiz and Dr. Riaz Ahmad Ganai serving as judges.

Maryam Khatoon and Umme Aiman jointly secured first place. Haram Fatima and Kashif Jamal jointly won second place, while Kulsoom Parveen and Numal Fatima shared third place. All the awardees were students of the MANUU Lucknow campus.

Speech Competition Explores AI in Education

A speech competition on the theme “Artificial Intelligence in Education: Advantages and Disadvantages” brought together 20 students from different educational institutions.

Dr. Tajammul Haq, Dr. Nikhat Fatima and Dr. Srinivas Bandameedi served as judges, while Dr. Tazim Haider conducted the programme.

Abu Talib of Mumtaz PG College secured first place. Khushnaveed Ahmad won second place, and Nida Anees of MANUU’s Lucknow campus received third place.

Winners to Receive Awards on National Education Day

At the closing ceremony, Professor Huma Yaqoob announced the names of the winners and congratulated them on their achievements. She also thanked the participating students and faculty members for their contributions to the successful organization of the events.

Professor Yaqoob announced that the winners would receive shields and certificates on November 11, observed as National Education Day in India in memory of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

She also acknowledged the contributions of the committees formed to organize the competitions. The members included Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, Dr. Zeeshan Haider, Dr. Mustafa Athar, Aziz Fatima, Dr. Akbar Ali, Dr. Anwarul Haq, Dr. Nuzhat Akhtar, Dr. Shamsul Haq, Dr. Aamna Ambarin and Abdur Rahman.

The two-day programme provided students with an opportunity to demonstrate their literary knowledge, communication skills and artistic abilities while encouraging cultural exchange and participation across educational institutions.