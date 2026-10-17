Qom Seminary Scholars Urge Azerbaijan to Reconsider Restrictions on Hijab-Wearing Students

AhlulBayt News Agency: In its statement, the influential religious body highlighted Azerbaijan's historical ties to Islamic culture and devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (the family of Prophet Muhammad), describing the hijab as a symbol of faith, religious identity and commitment to Islamic values for Muslim women and girls in the country.

The society called on Azerbaijani authorities to respect citizens' religious convictions, end coercive measures aimed at imposing dress codes contrary to their beliefs, and ensure that wearing the Islamic hijab does not become a barrier to education or social participation.

Respect for religious beliefs, the statement said, reflects political and social wisdom and helps strengthen public trust and unity. It added that religious convictions cannot be eliminated through coercion and restrictions, arguing that tolerance and a prudent approach offer a more appropriate means of governing society while safeguarding human dignity.

Addressing Azerbaijani officials, the society urged the government to review its policies concerning hijab restrictions and uphold the religious rights of Muslim citizens. It also called for an environment in which girls who wear the hijab can pursue their education and lead their lives with dignity and peace of mind.

The statement concluded by expressing hope that dialogue, prudence and mutual respect would help protect Islamic values, strengthen national unity and safeguard the rights of the Azerbaijani people.