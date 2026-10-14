Azerbaijan blocks social media access as hijab protests continue

ABNA24 - Some social media users in Azerbaijan have reported difficulties accessing Instagram and TikTok amid protests against hijab restrictions in schools

Azerbaijani internet users report widespread difficulties accessing social media platforms as protests against school restrictions on Islamic headscarves intensify, with authorities announcing 37 arrests.

Instagram and TikTok users complained that videos would not load and feeds would not refresh, with some saying they could only access the platforms through virtual private networks (VPNs).

Some users suggested the disruptions were connected to the circulation of videos showing the school protests.

The protests erupted after Azerbaijan amended regulations governing uniforms in state schools in September, prohibiting additional clothing that conflicts with the prescribed uniform or the secular principles of education, without explicitly mentioning the hijab.

Earlier this month, the Baku City Education Department announced inspections to check whether students and teachers comply with the measure.

Local media reported that pupils demonstrated outside schools on Monday and boycotted lessons in solidarity with girls denied entry for wearing Islamic headscarves.

Videos circulated online indicate the ban applies specifically to headscarves, despite the official wording not mentioning them directly.

The Interior Ministry told the APA news agency that people in Baku had confronted school employees over uniform requirements, damaged schools, and attempted to disrupt classes.

"37 people were arrested as a criminal investigation had been opened into disturbing public order," the ministry said.

The government measure has sparked condemnation worldwide, with social media users denouncing it as religious persecution of the country's Muslim-majority population.

Azerbaijan is a mainly Shia Muslim country, but after decades of Soviet rule it emerged as one of the most secular states in the Muslim world.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on religious worship and arrested Muslim citizens in alleged attempts to prevent the spread of extremism, although critics have accused them of persecuting Muslims.

Similar headscarf restrictions sparked demonstrations in 2010-2012, with police dispersing protests and making arrests.

Public gatherings face tight restrictions in Azerbaijan, where President Ilham Aliyev's government has faced criticism over its treatment of political opponents and independent media.



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