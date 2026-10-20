Online Workshop Held to Promote Financial Literacy Among Religious Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: An online training workshop titled “Financial Training and Self-Reliance” was organised by the Majlis-e-Ulama Maktab-e-Ahlul Bayt Pakistan, with participation from a large number of religious scholars, educators, teachers and preachers from across the country.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Asghar Abbas Kazmi addressed the workshop, explaining the definition, objectives and importance of financial literacy. Drawing on the teachings of the Holy Quran and the traditions of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them), he highlighted the significance of economic education and responsible financial management.

During the session, the instructor discussed key aspects of financial training, including developing a sound financial mindset, effective economic planning and the principles of building a self-reliant economy.

He also explained the difference between money and wealth, emphasising the importance of sound financial judgement, responsible behaviour and informed decision-making in managing personal finances.

Practical topics covered during the workshop included income planning, effective expenditure management and saving strategies. These discussions aimed to help religious scholars, preachers and teachers strengthen financial discipline in their personal and family lives and take practical steps towards greater self-sufficiency.

The workshop primarily sought to improve financial awareness among religious scholars and preachers, equip them with better financial planning skills and familiarise them with the principles of economic self-reliance. The initiative aimed to help participants fulfil their religious and preaching responsibilities while adopting informed and responsible approaches to their financial affairs.

Participants appreciated the educational and training initiative undertaken by the Majlis-e-Ulama Maktab-e-Ahlul Bayt Pakistan and expressed hope that similar useful workshops and training programmes would be organised in the future.

They observed that, given the demands of the present era, intellectual, academic and financial training for religious scholars, preachers and educators has become increasingly important. Such initiatives, they said, can play a meaningful role in promoting awareness, responsibility and self-reliance within society.