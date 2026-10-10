Indian Shia Cleric Calls for Nationwide Legal Response to Remarks on Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a video message, Abbas accused Agnihotri of insulting Khamenei as well as members of Lucknow’s Shia community who had publicly mourned the Iranian leader’s death.

“The insult to Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei cannot be tolerated,” Abbas said, arguing that Agnihotri had failed to understand the religious and emotional significance Khamenei holds for many of his followers.

The controversy followed a stand-up routine in which Agnihotri mocked slogans reportedly raised during demonstrations in Lucknow after Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom, including the phrase “Har ghar se Khamenei niklega” — meaning “a Khamenei will emerge from every home.”

Abbas said the comedian had gone beyond criticism of an international political and religious figure by ridiculing Lucknow residents who participated in protests and commemorative gatherings.

He also highlighted longstanding ties between India and Iran, citing cultural, commercial and religious connections, particularly the importance of the Iranian cities of Qom and Mashhad to Shia Muslims.

Abbas appealed to Shia organisations, religious associations, community representatives and members of the Haidari Task Force to file First Information Reports, or FIRs, against Agnihotri in different parts of the country.

At the same time, he explicitly urged supporters not to take the law into their own hands, saying any response should be pursued through legal channels.

“Do not take the law into your own hands,” Abbas said, calling instead for complaints to be filed through the authorities in different Indian states and districts.

He also argued that a simple apology should not automatically bring the controversy to an end, maintaining that remarks directed at senior religious figures should carry legal consequences.

The dispute has generated heated reactions online, with Shia organisations and social media users calling for action against Agnihotri over the performance.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who served as Iran’s Supreme Leader for more than three decades, was killed during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran in February 2026. His death prompted mourning rallies and demonstrations among supporters in several countries, including India.