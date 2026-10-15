Indian Shia Scholar Maulana Syed Nasir Abbas Zaidi Passes Away at 14 October 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maulana Syed Nasir Abbas Zaidi, a respected Islamic scholar, preacher and teacher, passed away on 14 October 2026. He made significant contributions to religious propagation, mourning gatherings, the teaching of Islamic sciences and social welfare. Through Madrasa Baitul Ilm, he also played an important role in the religious education and training of younger generations.

In a condolence tribute written by Maulana Syed Razi Haider Phandeerwi of Delhi, the late scholar was remembered for his lifelong dedication to Islamic education, preaching and community service.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un” — Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.

Maulana Syed Nasir Abbas Zaidi passed away on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, leaving behind a legacy of religious scholarship, teaching and public service. News of his demise brought deep sorrow to those who knew him and benefited from his work.

Born into a Family of Religious Scholars

Maulana Nasir Abbas Zaidi was born in Phandehri Sadat, a settlement in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. He belonged to a family with a distinguished tradition of religious scholarship and preaching.

His father, Maulana Syed Mukhtar Hussain, was a prominent preacher and teacher in the Indian subcontinent who served the cause of Islamic education and propagation in various cities across India.

Maulana Nasir Abbas received his early education in his hometown, where he learned the Quran and the fundamentals of religious studies, particularly under the guidance of his grandfather, Qari Mehdi Hasan. After completing his initial studies, his father took him to Madrasa Mansabia in Meerut, a well-regarded institution of Islamic learning.

At the seminary, he studied under several distinguished scholars, including Maulana Abrar Hussain, Maulana Syed Rehan, Maulana Shabih Muhammad, Maulana Rif'at Hussain and Maulana Afzal Hussain.

During his studies, he obtained several academic qualifications, including Maulvi, Munshi, Alim, Kamil, Adeeb, Adeeb Mahir and Adeeb Kamil.

Began Preaching at the Age of 15

After completing his education, Maulana Nasir Abbas embarked on a career in religious preaching. He began delivering religious addresses and conducting *majalis-e-aza* at the age of just 15 and subsequently travelled extensively across India to spread religious teachings.

Among the places where he served for extended periods were Tarapach in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, where he addressed Muharram and Safar gatherings for approximately ten years, and Nagalpur in Bhuj, Kutch, where he delivered religious lectures during the first ten days of Muharram for around nine years.

His other preaching destinations included Mundra, Mamandi, Bombay, where he served at Madrasa Qadir, Sambhalera, Kual, Chandpur, Hari Noorpur, Memon Sadat, Aurangabad, Sankhni, Etah, Sherkot, Rasulpur, Bera Sadat and Badanpur, among other places.

He also served as an imam and religious preacher at Masjid Shian-e-Ali in Suiwalan, Old Delhi, contributing to the religious life of the local community.

Dedicated His Life to Religious Education

His experiences and observations during years of preaching inspired him to focus increasingly on expanding religious education in his hometown.

Following the establishment of Madrasa Baitul Ilm, he devoted himself to teaching and training students, helping a new generation become familiar with Islamic knowledge and religious teachings.

Several of his students went on to become religious scholars, including Maulana Azhar Sakhnavi, Maulana Irfan Sakhnavi, Maulana Muhammad Hasnain, his son, Maulana Zakir Hussain Memonvi and Maulana Zulfiqar Sambhali. His work also influenced other students and future scholars.

Through his teaching, he helped sustain the tradition of religious learning and ensured that his knowledge and experience would benefit generations beyond his own.

A Commitment to Women's Empowerment and Social Welfare

In the later years of his life, Maulana Nasir Abbas established a training centre for women, providing opportunities to learn sewing and embroidery. The initiative aimed to help women develop practical skills and move towards greater financial independence.

The project reflected his concern for social welfare and his belief in supporting the community beyond the traditional sphere of religious education.

He is survived by three daughters and three sons. His sons include Maulana Syed Muhammad Hasnain, who resides in Qom, Iran, Maulana Ali Zaman and Ali Hasnain.

Condolences and Prayers

In his tribute, Maulana Syed Razi Haider Phandeerwi extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased scholar's family, relatives, students and admirers, particularly his sons, Maulana Syed Muhammad Hasnain and Maulana Syed Ali Zaman.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed scholar a place in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, accept his religious and preaching services, elevate his spiritual rank and grant patience and strength to his bereaved family.

The passing of Maulana Syed Nasir Abbas Zaidi marks the end of a life devoted to religious learning, preaching, teaching and community welfare. His contributions to Madrasa Baitul Ilm, his decades of religious service across India and his efforts to support women's self-reliance remain important parts of his legacy.

May Allah grant him eternal peace and bless his family and students with patience and fortitude. Ameen.