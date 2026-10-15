Iran Stands Firm in Defence of Islam, Says Indian Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A meeting of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind was held at Madrasa Khairul Uloom in Chandwa-Tori, in the Indian state of Jharkhand, bringing together religious scholars, social figures, local officials and representatives of political parties.

The meeting focused on the need to strengthen unity and solidarity among Muslims, address internal differences, improve educational opportunities for the younger generation, foster brotherly relations among followers of different religions and promote peaceful coexistence in Indian society.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Tahzeeb-ul-Hasan Rizvi said Muslim unity was more important than ever under the prevailing circumstances. He urged Muslim communities to focus on their shared religious values and avoid divisions and discord in order to confront the challenges and threats facing them.

Referring to Iran's struggle and resistance, Rizvi said the country had once again demonstrated the courage, steadfastness and spirit of resistance of Muslims before the world. He said these qualities could play an important role in restoring the dignity of Muslims, strengthening their confidence and promoting self-reliance.

Shah Umair, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, also addressed the meeting, stressing the importance of unity and mutual solidarity among Muslims. He highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation and understanding among different sections of society.

Another Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind official, Maulvi Kaleemuddin, drew attention to the educational challenges facing Muslims, describing educational backwardness as one of the community's major concerns. He called for serious planning and effective measures to address the issue, adding that Islam teaches unity, solidarity and collective responsibility rather than division and discord.

Maulvi Dr Salman Qasmi said unity and organisation were essential for confronting the challenges facing Muslims. He called on the community to set aside differences and promote cooperation on shared concerns.

Maulvi Talha Nadwi highlighted the role and responsibilities of religious scholars in promoting unity. He urged Muslims to strengthen brotherly relations, refrain from spreading divisions and cultivate mutual understanding and compassion.

Other speakers referred to India's long-standing tradition of coexistence among different religious communities and called for the preservation of its shared cultural heritage, commonly known as *Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb*. They emphasised that friendship and fraternity among people of different faiths and communities were vital to social harmony and urged further efforts to sustain peaceful coexistence.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the organisers thanked the participating scholars, social figures, local officials, political representatives and other attendees for their presence and cooperation.