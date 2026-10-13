Indian Police Seized Loudspeaker and Arrested Cleric After Hear Azaan in UP 

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi were travelling to a public grievance redressal programme, Samadhan Diwas, on Saturday when they heard the call to prayer from a mosque in the Makbara locality.

The SP immediately summoned local police to the spot. Officers seized the loudspeaker installed at the mosque and took cleric Mohammad Faizan into custody.

Police alleged that the loudspeaker’s volume exceeded the prescribed limits. Sub-Inspector Saurabh Kumar filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against Faizan.

The local police station chief said the cleric was arrested and booked for breach of peace. He was produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s court and sent to jail.

The report did not specify the decibel level recorded at the mosque or confirm whether authorities had conducted a formal sound measurement before taking action.

In a related step, the SP suspended beat constable Lalit Kumar, citing negligence in enforcing rules on loudspeaker use. Bishnoi stated that loudspeakers at religious places would not be permitted to operate beyond the prescribed limits.

He said religious leaders had already been warned and that all police station chiefs had been directed to obtain affidavits from beat constables confirming compliance with noise regulations in their areas.