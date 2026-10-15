Minaret of Historic Shia Religious Complex Collapses in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The collapse of a minaret at the historic and religious complex of Karbala-e-Diyanat-ud-Daula in Lucknow, the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns about the protection of Shia religious heritage in the country. The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, October 12, 2026, in the Kazmain area of Old Lucknow. According to local reports, no casualties were reported.

Indian media outlets, including ETV Bharat, reported that the minaret was located within the jurisdiction of the Saadatganj police station. No one was present in the immediate area when the structure collapsed, and no injuries or deaths were reported. Local outlets Youth India News and Dainik Bhaskar also reported that the area was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Residents said the minaret had been in poor condition for a considerable period before its collapse, with visible signs that the structure was leaning. According to local accounts, its deteriorating condition had long raised fears that it might fall. Following the incident, residents questioned why restoration and safety measures had not been undertaken earlier.

Local councillor Laiq Agha visited the site after the collapse, inspected the remains of the structure and spoke with residents. He also contacted senior officials, calling for an investigation into the cause of the incident. Agha stressed the need to remove the debris safely and conduct a technical assessment of adjoining parts of the complex. He warned that he would join any protests by residents if public safety concerns continued to be neglected.

Karbala-e-Diyanat-ud-Daula, also known as Karbala-e-Zain-ud-Daula, is a historic Shia religious complex in the Kazmain and Noor Bari areas of Old Lucknow. The site is used for mourning ceremonies, prayers and religious gatherings, particularly during the Islamic month of Muharram. It is closely associated with the religious and cultural traditions of the Shia community in the Awadh region.

According to historical information cited by ETV Bharat, the complex was built in 1851–1852, corresponding to 1268 AH, on the orders of Muhammad Hussain Ali Khan, a courtier of Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Awadh. The structure was completed approximately five years before the Indian uprising of 1857 and is considered part of Lucknow's Shia architectural and religious heritage.

The collapse has also brought renewed attention to the responsibility for protecting the site. Syed Ali Zaidi, chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board, said the board had repeatedly asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take steps to preserve the minaret. According to Zaidi, the ASI had neither carried out the necessary conservation work nor granted the Waqf Board permission to undertake the required measures.

Zaidi said he intended to write to the federal government to pursue the reconstruction of the minaret and seek action on the matter.

Lucknow has long been an important centre of Shia religious life and culture in the Indian subcontinent. Historic sites such as Karbala-e-Diyanat-ud-Daula form an important part of the community's heritage and social identity.

Following the collapse, residents and local representatives have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, a technical assessment of the remaining structures and urgent measures to prevent further deterioration of the historic complex.