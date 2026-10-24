Reviving Prophet’s Tradition Core of Imam Hussein’s Uprising: Senior Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric identified the revival of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) tradition, the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice, and the unity of the Islamic world as the most significant messages of the movement of Imam Hussein (AS).

Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdol Fattah Navab, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, made the remarks while speaking via a video message to the 5th International Conference on Husseini Insight and Mission, themed “The Husseini Movement and the Prophetic Mission”.

He explained the connection between Imam Hussein’s (AS) uprising and the mission of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

This conference was organized by the Arbaeen Cultural Committee on Thursday, hosted by Al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad.

At the beginning of his remarks, Hojat-ol-Islam Navab honored the memory of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and acknowledged the esteemed status of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA). He further expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Iraqi and Iranian activists in organizing Arbaeen cultural programs and keeping the message of Ashura alive.

Referring to the statements and letters of Imam Hussein (AS), he said the foundation of the uprising of the third Imam (AS) was the revival of the tradition of the Noble Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Reforming the Ummah (Islamic community), promoting virtue and preventing vice, and acting in accordance with the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) and the Commander of the Faithful, Ali (AS), are considered fundamental objectives of the Husseini movement, he added.

Citing the words of Imam Hussein (AS) regarding the reformation of his grandfather’s Ummah, Hojat-ol-Islam Navab emphasized that the uprising of Ashura arose as a response to deviations from Prophetic teachings and a style of governance that contradicted the conduct of the Prophet (PBUH).

He identified love for the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) as a tenet emphasized by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), describing the massive turnout of pilgrims in the Arbaeen procession as a manifestation of this affection and loyalty.

He added that traversing long distances to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) serves as an opportunity to express devotion to the Prophet’s (PBUH) family and to honor the spiritual and cultural message of Ashura.

The cleric highlighted unity among Muslims and Islamic nations as a fundamental necessity for the Islamic world, stating that solidarity among these nations can prevent division and harm to Muslim peoples.

Emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Islamic nations, he noted that the use of one country’s territory to commit aggression against another Islamic nation contradicts the principle of respecting national sovereignty. According to him, confronting oppression and aggression, and defending the rights of Muslim nations, constitutes a significant responsibility within the Islamic world.

In the concluding part of his remarks, Hojat-ol-Islam Navab addressed the situation of the people in Palestine and Gaza, expressing deep concern over the ongoing Israeli killing of Palestinians, displacement, destruction of infrastructure, and the deprivation of the population from the basic necessities of life.

Praying for the resolution of the challenges facing the Islamic Ummah, he expressed hope that by strengthening the unity and solidarity of Muslims, the path would be paved for victory over enemies and the realization of a better future for Islamic nations.

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