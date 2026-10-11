Grand Ayatollah Sobhani Calls for Strengthening Scholarly Training at Razavi Dar al-Ilm

AhlulBayt News Agency: The remarks came during a meeting in Qom with a delegation of directors and teachers from the Razavi Dar al-Ilm educational initiative in Khorasan, who presented a report on its ongoing academic, educational and research activities.

The delegation, associated with the Astan Quds Razavi Foundation and the Khorasan Seminary, visited the Imam Sadiq (AS) Institute in Qom to meet the prominent Shiite religious authority and receive his guidance on the programme’s academic activities.

During the meeting, the delegation presented Ayatollah Sobhani with several copies of Nazariyyat al-Imamah: Bayn al-Tansib wa al-Intikhab (The Theory of Imamate: Between Designation and Election). The book records his recent lectures delivered during the 1405 Iranian calendar summer programme at Dar al-Ilm. It was published by Beh Nashr, the publishing house affiliated with Astan Quds Razavi.

The delegation also outlined the activities of specialised summer schools covering Islamic theology, jurisprudence and rational sciences.

Ayatollah Sobhani emphasised the need to preserve and deepen engagement with the classical heritage of Islamic theology while also addressing contemporary intellectual questions. He called for strengthening students’ reasoning and argumentative skills, adopting systematic approaches to intellectual challenges and doubts, and maintaining high standards of academic ethics and rigorous scholarly criticism within seminaries.

Hojatoleslam Gharivani, head of the Rational Sciences Department at Dar al-Ilm, said that close reading and detailed study of classical texts had been among Ayatollah Sobhani’s principal recommendations to students and teachers.

He said the senior scholar specifically referred to Kashf al-Murad and Shawarq al-Ilham as important texts for study. Ayatollah Sobhani also advised caution when introducing new ideas, recommending that advanced discussions initially be directed towards scholars who have already developed a strong grounding in Islamic sciences.

Ayatollah Sobhani is widely recognised in Shiite seminaries for his expertise in Islamic jurisprudence, theology and rational sciences. For years, his summer visits to Mashhad have contributed to the academic activities of the Khorasan Seminary.

In previous years, his summer lectures were held at the Nawab Higher Seminary in Mashhad. This year, the Dar al-Ilm summer programme hosted his classes near the shrine of Imam Reza (AS). Some of the lectures have already been published in book form.