Iraq's ambassador: Pilgrimage affairs between Iran, Iraq must not be politicized

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s ambassador to Iran has said that the Iraqi government insists that pilgrimage affairs between the two neighboring countries must not be politicized or face any interruption.

Yasser Abdul-Zahra Al-Hajjaj made the remarks in a meeting with Seyed Abdolfattah Navvab, the Representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, where he stressed that Iraq is fully prepared to resolve the issues surrounding the land and air travel of Iranian pilgrims to Iraq.

During the meeting, Seyed Abdolfattah Navvab referred to the martyred Leader’s appreciation for the generosity and hospitality of the Iraqi people, conveying his gratitude to the Iraqi nation.

The Iranian side also stressed the urgent need to launch the railway route between the two countries to facilitate the growing number of pilgrims from both countries. He also emphasized the necessity of further developing Iraq’s pilgrimage cities to enhance the welfare of pilgrims.

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